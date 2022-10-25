Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer sees Jonathan Majors back as Kang

HQ

While we're still waiting for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to land in cinemas, Marvel Studios and Disney has already released the first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that will follow the Wakandan tale.

That very movie is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and this film will be seeing Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly's Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne heading to the Quantum Realm again, where they come across Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, who promises to return Scott and his family back to their universe, in exchange for their help.

Needless to say, with a Quantum Realm setting, the movie seems to have a lot of vibrant locations and vistas, but we'll get to see all of this in action on the big screen when the movie opens on February 17, 2023. Catch the trailer below.