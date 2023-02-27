Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania suffers a big box office decline on its second weekend

HQ

The conversation around the MCU for a little while has often been concerned with whether the current movies and TV shows can match the success of the previous superhero movies. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ushering in the era of Kang, it seems like this could have been a mini Renaissance for Marvel.

However, instead the film has seen itself suffer through mostly middling reviews, and now it has seen the worst second weekend decline for any MCU movie at the box office.

The drop for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from its first weekend to its second is 69% in the U.S. The film went from raking in $106 million to only adding $32.2 million in its second weekend.

This puts it behind the likes of Thor: Love and Thunder, which saw a 67% drop in its second weekend. Black Widow even fared better despite it being simultaneously released on Disney+.

