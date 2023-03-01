Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania screenwriter hits out against the negative reviews

HQ

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has not had the most stellar of releases. With a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, and a steep drop at the box office on its second weekend, it seems Marvel's latest blockbuster has not met fan expectations.

The screenwriter for the movie, Jeff Loveness, was taken aback by the negativity towards the film. In a recent interview with the The Daily Beast, he said "I'm really proud of what I wrote for Jonathan [Majors] and Michelle Pfeiffer. I thought that was good stuff, you know? And so I was just despondent, and I was really sad about it."

Loveness' perception changed when he got to see the film in a movie theatre surrounded by fans. "I'm like, 'Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I'm right! MODOK is great!' I'm pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week. And now that I learned that it's not too bad, I can just get on with making things."

