Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is expected to be incredibly important to the MCU's development

Marvel films have generally felt a little lacking ever since Avengers: Endgame wrapped up the Infinity Saga. But, Disney and Marvel Studios are looking to rectify that with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, when it debuts next month.

As said in a press release (thanks, The Direct), Marvel Studios VP of production and development, Stephen Broussard states that the movie uses films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War as inspiration for creating moments and overall plot development that is truly important to the future of the MCU.

"We talk about movies like 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that. 'Captain America: Civil War' was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn—it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

Either way, Ant-Man 3 has a lot riding on it as it will be tasked with kickstarting Phase 5 of the MCU and getting this massive franchise back on track after a generally steady and flat Phase 4.