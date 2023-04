HQ

Many have been curious about when Avatar: The Way of Water will make its way to Disney+, so it's kind of funny that one of the company's other major movies arrives just three months after it premiered on the big screen.

The trailer below reveals that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania becomes available on Disney+ May 17, which means we're just three weeks away from enjoying it at home despite Avatar 2 being two months older...