Anti-police phrases banned in Forza Motorsport

You're watching Advertisements

The BLM protests for equal treatment that are taking place all over the world have already had a number of consequences, including some in the world of video games, and now another company has decided to take a stand in its own way.

This time it's Turn 10, creators of the Forza Motorsport series, that has decided to "promote a safe, secure, inclusive and enjoyable experience for all Forza Community members". Therefore, a new set of guidelines for the Forza games has been posted, and as detailed therein, it will no longer be fine to share abbreviations like "FTP," "ACAB," or "CIP" in the Forza series, and very divisive flags and symbols such as the Japanese Rising Sun, the Confederate battle flag, and the Iron Cross (with contextual clues) are also considered inappropriate user-generated content that will result in bans.

We think this sounds very reasonable, and one almost has to wonder why it wasn't done a long time ago. What do you think about this?

Liveries with messages like "FTP" or a motif such as the Japanese Rising Sun flag are now no-go in the Forza series and will get you banned.

Thanks, Games Industry.