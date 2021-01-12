Anti-Covid tech shines at CES 2021

You're watching Advertisements

CES 2021 is now in full swing, and whilst the event is fully digital this year due to... you know, the pandemic - it has wasted no time in revealing plenty of amazing pieces of technology for us to drool over. This year however, a new style of tech is becoming more prominent, in the anti-Covid gear, and CES has already seen some unique items coming our way.

Starting off, is the MaskFone, which is a protective face mask designed to act like a two-way microphone. It also comes with integrated headphones and is designed to reduce the distortion from communicating whilst wearing a mask. You can already pick up a MaskFone over here.

Likewise, the BioButton is a strange small piece of technology that attaches to your skin to measure your body heat, heart rate and perspiration levels to check whether you may or may not have been exposed to Covid-19. The device is around the size of a coin and will also inform the wearer if they are infected. You can read more on the device here.

In other anti-Covid tech, various new cleaning products have been unveiled, many of which are self-operating robots that can clean hotel rooms with UV rays.

As CES 2021 is all digital, we won't know how effective all this technology really is until we get a chance to go hands-on with it. But either way, it's exciting to see the tech industry embracing disease countermeasures more openly, as our world will never truly be the same following this pandemic.

Check out a look at the MaskFone and the BioButton below.