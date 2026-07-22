Anthropic to pay $1.5 billion after misusing books to train AI chatbot

HQ

Following a class-action lawsuit brought about by disgruntled authors and publishers around the misuse of copyrighted books by Anthropic, the company will pay $1.5 billion in a settlement. The settlement was agreed first between both parties last September, but was approved by U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin this week.

As per Reuters, this is the largest known settlement of a U.S. copyright case, as authors and publishers took Anthropic to court after it was accused of using copyrighted material to train its AI chatbot Claude. This may seem like a victory for writers who don't want their books to be used for AI training, but last year the court did find that training AI on books was seen as fair use, as outlined by Anthropic deputy general counsel Aparna Sridhar.

"We are pleased that more than 91% of authors and publishers covered by the settlement have claimed their share of the payment, and we're looking forward ​to bringing this matter to a close," Sridhar said.

On the other side of the courtroom, the authors' lead attorney Justin Nelson said: "It ​is the largest known copyright recovery in history. We look forward to making distributions to the Class as promptly as possible."

Training the chatbot Claude using the books was considered fair use, but Anthropic was found to have stored more than 7 million pirated books in a central library, that could not be excused as a way to train Claude.