Anthropic sues the Pentagon after blacklisting

HQ

Anthropic, the US-based artificial intelligence company, has filed a federal lawsuit in California to block the Pentagon from placing it on a national security supply-chain blacklist. The company claims the designation is unlawful and violates its free speech and due process rights.

As they state (via Reuters): "These actions are unprecedented and unlawful. The Constitution does not allow the government to wield its enormous power to punish a ​company for its protected speech."

Anthropic // Shutterstock

The dispute began after Anthropic refused to remove guardrails that prevent its AI models from being used for autonomous weapons or domestic surveillance. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth designated Anthropic a national security risk. President Donald Trump also directed a six-month phase-out of Anthropic from government contracts.

CEO Dario Amodei emphasized that Anthropic's AI is not reliable enough for autonomous weapons and warned that using it for domestic surveillance would violate fundamental rights. The outcome of the lawsuit could set a precedent for how AI companies negotiate restrictions on military applications of their technology. We'll have to wait and see how the situation unfolds...

Check out this story in chronological order: HERE.