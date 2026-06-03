Anthony Starr's Homelander suit is being auctioned off with the current bid being $10,000,000,000

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Now that The Boys has officially come to an end, Prime Video doesn't need the various costumes and props that it created to bring the show to life, and it's wasting no time in getting these items off its hands either.

Propstore is hosting a The Boys-themed auction where a ton of items from the show is available to make bids upon. There are actor-worn costumes for Queen Maeve, Black Noir, Soldier Boy, Firecracker, A-Train, and more, plus props that include Soldier Boy's shield, Ryan's VoughtStation 5 console, and Russian propaganda. Most of these items are selling for hundreds or thousands of dollars, as the current bids are clocking in, but the real crown jewel is Anthony Starr's Homelander costume, the main one, which is currently set to sell for an astronomical fee.

The current bid on the suit is an absolutely whopping $10,000,000,000, although this could eventually change as there are still 27 days left of the auction. So yes, you've still got a bit of time to pull some pennies together and put in a higher bid... It's also likely that the suit won't sell for this much and that it's a gag of some sort, as that would make it the most expensive piece of entertainment memorabilia of all-time by an astronomical margin.

It should also be noted that this auction is regarded as "Part 1", suggesting that even more memorabilia and costumes will be sold off in the future.

Would you pay $10,000,000,000 for the Homelander costume?