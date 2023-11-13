Anthony Starr will not be voicing Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

It appears Anthony Starr will not be the voice of Homelander when the evil superhero joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster next year.

At least, that's according to the actor's Instagram page. Replying to a fan comment asking whether he'd be involved in the series, Starr simply said "nope." This is pretty clear evidence he won't be coming back for a video game, but until fans hear the new voice for Homelander, they're not going to let this one rest.

Mortal Kombat as a franchise has managed to pull in some big celebrity names in the past. Mortal Kombat 11 alone saw Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Ronda Rousey in its voice cast, and we've already seen J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1. But, it does appear that on this occasion, an agreement couldn't be made to get Starr in the fighting game.

Who should replace Anthony Starr as Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1?