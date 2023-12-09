Anthony Starr on Homelander memes: "I don't get paid for any of this ****, but I'm everywhere"

HQ

Now that we're edging ever closer toward a new season of The Boys, and with Homelander popping up in a variety of crossover events too, including Call of Duty in the past and Mortal Kombat 1 in the future, the actor who portrays the iconic character, Anthony Starr, is making appearances everywhere.

As the actor is also the subject of various memes based on Homelander, he has now spoken up about becoming a meme sensation during a public interview, alongside Laz Alonso (who plays Mother's Milk in the series).

Alonso stated, "I get dm'd all the Homelander memes and then I dm them to him. It's true, these memes have just made my freaking life. I love them, I laugh out loud like for real at home, they're fantastic. So, if you're a meme creator, keep doing it."

Starr then chimed in, "Yeah, but also, fuck that. If you're a meme creator... pay me. I don't get paid for any of this shit, but I'm everywhere."

Do you have a favourite Homelander meme?