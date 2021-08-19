Anthony Mackie to star in Captain America 4

HQ

If you haven't yet had the chance to watch Falcon and the Winter Soldier, spoiler alert, Marvel has crowned a new Captain America. Anthony Mackie, who we previously knew as Falcon in the MCU has now donned the stars and stripes and picked up the shield, after first Cap, Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans) left it to him after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Why are we dishing out all of this Marvel trivia you ask? Well, that's because Anthony Mackie has now reportedly closed a deal with Marvel and Disney to appear in Captain America 4, we assume in the lead role.

As Marvel are pretty secretive about how they operate, we don't really know much else about the film, what this means for Mackie, or who else will star in the movie, but Deadline's report that brought this to light did mention that this isn't expected to be the super secret MCU project that will see Chris Evans return in some form.

There is no release date or director attached to Captain America 4 yet.