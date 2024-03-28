Anthony Mackie talks about limited creativity in Marvel

Anthony Mackie is one of the faces seemingly set to lead the new generation of Marvel heroes as the MCU takes a big step away from its past and into what appears to be a very shaky future.

Mackie might be the MCU's new Captain America, but he's not shovelling propaganda for the Marvel machine. Speaking with the Radio Times, Mackie compared working on a Marvel movie to his new TV show Twisted Metal.

"I would say the Marvel thing is completely different, just because it's such a space of controlled entertainment. Like, there's only so much you can do. There's only so much creativity you can bring to the table, because Stan Lee gave us so much content," he said. "Whereas with this [Twisted Metal], it was like, 'There's a guy and a girl... go!' So we were really able to build the world around it."

"And that's the hard thing about the Marvel universe. It's like, you can't really go outside of the lines of those comic books."

Mackie's upcoming movie, Captain America: Brave New World, has been delayed multiple times. It's still set to arrive early next year, but fans aren't getting their hopes up.