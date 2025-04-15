Anthony Mackie says Avengers: Doomsday will restore "that old Marvel feeling"

HQ

More power to you if you believe the MCU in the last six years has been as good as the story up until Endgame, but a lot of fans believe that the franchise simply hasn't been as strong since Thanos kicked the bucket. Since then, the biggest goal largely seems to restore the old feeling.

That's something Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie believes will happen with Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking to IGN, Mackie teased the upcoming team-up movie. "Everybody's excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it's going to be great. I'm really excited for what this project is going to be. It's going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had."

Mackie will star alongside a massive cast in Doomsday, which sees the old X-Men team up with the Avengers to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. We'll have to wait and see whether it can restore any old Marvel feeling, as despite a lot of projects promising to do just that, we're still talking about the old MCU years later.

Avengers: Doomsday hits our screens on the 1st of May, 2026. It is currently filming.