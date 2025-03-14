Anthony Mackie: "For the past 20 years, we've been living through the death of the American male"

HQ

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie recently appeared on the Pivot Podcast, where he shared his views on his career, success, and how he raises his children. Mackie remained very open throughout this appearance, speaking at length on his more traditional way of raising his sons.

"My boys have never had a pair of Jordans. My boys don't do all of that internet fly shit," Mackie began. "For the past 20 years, we've been living through the death of the American male, they've killed masculinity in our communities."

Mackie says that he's raised his sons to be respectful of their elders, open doors for ladies, and keep their house safe and secure while he's away on a shoot. The actor revealing this personal information has sparked quite the debate online, with some agreeing with his methods while others point towards them being overly traditional.

