Anthony Mackie doesn't want Sam Wilson to ever take the super serum

In the first part of the MCU, what allows Captain America to stand toe-to-toe with gods and billionaires and other super-powered beings is the super serum. It might not give him the strength of the Hulk or Spider-Man, but it lets him keep up. Interestingly, it's something that the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, hasn't decided to take.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Anthony Mackie spoke about why he thinks that Sam Wilson shouldn't take the super serum, and his reasons are pretty compelling. "I think if you look at Sam, Sam is every man's Captain America," he said. "You know, so the idea of him just being a regular guy that's been thrust into this position of leadership is something that we all can identify with, something that we all can relate to. So I think it's important for him not to get the serum, because then that takes him out of the realm of the possibility of any of us being Captain America."

In fairness to Wilson, even without the super serum, he still has his wings, strong hand-to-hand combat ability, and a vibranium shield, so he's pretty stacked when it comes to equipment. The fact he can even stand against the Red Hulk without the serum is very impressive, and yet we'll have to see if a threat comes along in the future which simply requires Wilson to use the serum.