Anthony Mackie celebrates Independence Day with new Captain America image

Next year, we'll be able to head to cinemas to see Captain America: Brave New World, a film that already seems to have the world stacked against it following reshoots that have led to a ballooning budget.

Regardless of that, to celebrate Independence Day in the US, Anthony Mackie has taken to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes image of his Captain America, which is now wearing a suit that more closely resembles Chris Evans' Steve Rogers' getup and not the eye-catching white suit that was unveiled at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World debuts in cinemas on February 14, 2025. What do you think of this suit redesign?