Anthony Mackie blasts Hollywood's fear of originality

HQ

Anthony Mackie has long been a familiar face in Hollywood, known for standout performances in 8 Mile, The Hurt Locker, and, of course, as Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently promoted to the role of Captain America in Brave New World and starring in Peacock's adaptation of Twisted Metal, Mackie is busier than ever.

But that hasn't stopped him from criticizing the industry's increasing lack of originality. Speaking ahead of Twisted Metal's second season, Mackie voiced his concerns:

"To be honest, I think there's a shortage of fresh and new ideas [in Hollywood]... Now it's just like, 'We need established IP.'"

He elaborated that studios often seek projects with built-in audiences to avoid blame if a project fails:

"So if it doesn't work, we can go to our boss and say, 'Hey, it was justified,' so the Mouse [Disney] can't fire you."

Mackie's comments hit a nerve in a time when original stories are often passed over for reboots, sequels, and game adaptations. His critique raises a key question: how long will audiences accept recycled content over creative risks?