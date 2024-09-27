Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin face terrifying creatures in Elevation

Anthony Mackie has become quite a busy man ever since taking over the shield and becoming the next Captain America. The actor still finds time to appear in smaller scale works though, one of which we'll see in November, where alongside Morena Baccarin, he will appear in Vertical's Elevation.

This film is all about a single father and two women as they attempt to travel across the Rocky Mountains in America all while hunting and dealing with terrifying creatures that have snatched a young boy.

Elevation will be debuting on November 8, 2024 and you can see the trailer and the synopsis for the film below.

Synopsis: "Set in the post-apocalyptic Rocky Mountains, a single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy."