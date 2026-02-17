Anthony Joshua's car accident prompted Tyson Fury to return to boxing: "Tomorrow is a mystery, we have to live for today"

HQ

Tyson Fury has revealed that the accident that Anthony Joshua suffered in Nigeria on December 29, 2025, in which two of Joshua's closest friends died, prompted him to make a comeback in boxing.

In a press interview before his boxing match against Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, that will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London and will be broadcast in Netflix, Fury said that "the biggest turning point in this comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua".

"I was on holiday in Thailand with my family for Christmas ... Anything could happen at any given moment and you should never put things off until tomorrow, or the next year or next week, because tomorrow is not promised to nobody."

"Tomorrow is a mystery, we have to live for today. And me living for that day, I made my mind up there and then that I'm going to come back to boxing. It's something that I love, I'm passionate about and that I've always been in love with. There is no tomorrow to put it off to, so that's why I'm back today for this big fight."

Tyson Fury not thinking about potential fight with Joshua

Fury has been rumoured to set a rematch with Joshua, although because of the accident, in which Joshua suffered mild injuries, it is unknown if he will return to boxing. Joshua has, however, returned to training, something he considers a "mental strength therapy".

"What happened with AJ is a terrible tragedy and I wish him nothing but the best. If he decides to continue boxing, then good luck to him. And, if he decides to finish boxing, even more good luck to him. But it's not a time to say I want to fight him, I have just got to fight the man in front of me", said Fury.