Anthony Joshua back in training after the car crash

HQ

Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym less than three weeks after the car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends and team members. The former world heavyweight champion, 36, suffered only minor injuries in the accident on 29 December, but described the emotional toll as significant.

The crash, near Lagos, claimed the lives of his strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and trainer Latif "Latz" Ayodele. Joshua was travelling in the same vehicle when it collided with a stationary truck. Nineteen days later, he shared a short video on Snapchat showing himself training, captioned "mental strength therapy".

Anthony Joshua // Shutterstock

Joshua had beaten YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in Miami just 10 days before the crash, while holidaying in Nigeria. In an Instagram tribute last week, he wrote movingly about Ghami and Ayodele, saying he had not fully realised how special they were until they were gone.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, said there was no rush for Joshua to decide on his boxing future. Speaking to Sky Sports (via BBC), Hearn stressed that Joshua would need time to heal physically and emotionally, adding that any decision about returning to the ring would come only when Joshua himself felt ready...