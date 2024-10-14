Anthony Hopkins to appear in a biopic about the Maserati family

Biopics are some of the biggest fads in the movie world these days, as it feels as though we're getting a new story documenting the life of a great entertainer or inventor on a near weekly basis. For the automotive world, some of the most high-profile recent examples include Ferrari and Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, and in the coming future another Italian dynasty is taking to the stage.

Variety reports that the Maserati family is the next to receive the biopic treatment. The movie is to be dubbed Maserati: The Brothers, and it'll document the car maker's rise from humble beginnings to global stardom.

The movie will be produced by Italy's Andrea Iervolino Company and it'll star Anthony Hopkins in one of the leading roles of the banker that bankrolled the Maserati family and helped them on the way.

While further information on the film is currently being kept under wraps, it is mentioned that filming will begin in Bologna very soon.