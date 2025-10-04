Anthony Davis will have to wear special protective goggles for the rest of his career

HQ

Anthony Davis, the power forward from Dallas Mavericks, traded last year from Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Luka Doncic, considered one of the best players in his position in history, will have to wear protective eyewear for the rest of his basketball career by orders of his doctor.

Davis suffered an eye injury last season, when he collided with his teammate Daniel Gafford's elbow, and underwent surgery to repair a detached retina. The doctor has cleared the 32-year-old to continue playing basketball, but he will have to wear an special type of goggles.

Photos from Dallas Mavericks training already show AD wearing the goggles, and his admits he's "not too excited about it" and has been getting used to them in the summer. "Recovery was about four-to-five weeks when I really had to let the eye rest and heal. So, I had plenty of family time with the kids and the wife", he said (via NBA.com).