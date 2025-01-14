Anthony and Joe Russo reveal why they returned for two new Avengers movies

HQ

It has been a long time since we've seen an Avengers movie, and while the Marvel product's quality has diminished in that time according to many, there is hope that getting a big team up could help boost confidence again. That's why Joe and Anthony Russo are back, alongside screenwriter Steven McFeely for Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Speaking to Empire, Anthony Russo said it wasn't always a done deal to come back to Marvel. "Endgame was the end, and it took a little time for us to begin to think about it as something other than an end," he said.

While relations were always good with the head honchos at Marvel, the Russos simply couldn't figure out where they would take the story next. "There were ideas that we were trying to wrap our heads around that preceded this one, and we just never found the story," Joe Russo said.

"I remember calling Steve [McFeely] and said, 'Hey, crazy idea. What do you think if we all go back and do Secret Wars?' And [he was] like, 'Fuck no. Absolutely not.' And the next morning at 7.30 you called and were like, 'Alright, I have an idea.'"

We'll be waiting until 2027 to find out what that idea was, but we've also got Avengers: Doomsday hitting our screens in 2026, so soon enough we'll be seeing more of this superhero team.