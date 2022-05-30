Cookies

Anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will tell origin stories of Jedi from the prequel era

The series will start streaming on Disney+ this fall.

Disney has announced yet another Star Wars series, which will be coming to Disney+ this fall. This of course follows the announcement of Star Wars: The Bad Batch's second season, which is also planned for a similar time period.

As for what this new show will be, it is known as Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, and is set to paint a picture of the origin story of many Jedi that appeared in the prequel era of movies. As for who exactly this will include, we've been told so far that Ashoka's story will be told, but as for who else, that remains unknown.

The show currently doesn't have an exact release date or a trailer, but as is the case with the majority of original Star Wars productions, we can probably expect this one to slot in between other original shows set for later this year.

