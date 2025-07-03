Anthem servers to shut down on january 12th next year

HQ

"Stop killing games," someone once said. Clearly, EA wasn't listening, as they now plan to finally pull the plug on Anthem's servers. The Bioware-developed flop launched in February 2019 with big ambitions but was quickly met with criticism for its shallow content and numerous bugs.

In a blogpost EA wrote:

Hi everyone,

We have an important update to share regarding Anthem. After careful consideration, we will be sunsetting Anthem on January 12, 2026. This means that the game will still be playable online for the next 180+ days. As of today, you can no longer purchase in-game premium currency, but you can still use your remaining balance until the servers go offline.

We deeply appreciate your dedication, passion and support over the years and we'd like to thank you for that.

A major overhaul and relaunch under the name Anthem 2.0 was in the works, but ultimately never happened. Since then, the game has quietly lingered in the background. But on January 12 next year, the Iron Man fantasy officially ends as the servers go offline, rendering the game completely unplayable.

As of today, it's no longer possible to purchase premium currency in the game. However, players who still have funds in their account can continue spending them until the shutdown. Additionally, Anthem will be removed from the EA Play library on August 15.

EA is careful to clarify that no layoffs or internal reshuffling are happening as a result of the shutdown—it's simply that the game has reached the end of its lifecycle. For fans, this marks a last chance to log in, complete some missions, and soak up the world of Anthem one final time before it disappears for good.

"Disappointing" doesn't even begin to cover it. Anthem deserved so much more, but for various reasons, it never had the chance to truly shine.

Did you play Anthem back in the day?