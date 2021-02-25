Anthem rework is officially cancelled

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago we reported that Anthem's entire fate is on the line - we heard that publisher EA was having a meeting, trying to decide if they are pouring more time and resources to the overhaul project of Anthem, or instead just focus on other ongoing projects.

Now we have an answer, and it is probably not what the fans wanna hear. In an update posted on Anthem's official website, we were told that the development work on Anthem, aka Anthem NEXT, has been called off. However, the team will "continue to keep the Anthem live service running as it exists today", said Christian Dailey, the game's executive producer.

"2020 was a year unlike any other however and while we continue to make progress against all our game projects at BioWare, working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a studio before COVID-19 can be accomplished without putting undue stress on our teams," he then explained.

Next up, the Anthem group will be joining their colleagues to focus on the development of the next Dragon Age game, Mass Effect titles and continuing to provide quality updates to Star Wars: The Old Republic.

For the full statement you can check here.

Are you still a bit disappointed that the rework is not gonna happen now?