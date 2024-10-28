Anthem producer: "I'd love to reboot Anthem one day"

HQ

This week sees the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the first new game in the series in ten years. It's been a very tough decade for the studio Bioware, whose only new games consist of the heavily criticised Mass Effect: Andromeda from 2017 and the massive flop Anthem from 2019 - for which support was completely discontinued after just two years.

Now, one of the producers behind Anthem, Ben Irving, says via social media that he would love to have the opportunity to reboot the game and give it another chance, and that he is happy that it still has fans playing on:

"I'd love to reboot Anthem one day. It's amazing how many people are still so enthusiastic about Anthem so many years later. Anthem still has all the potential in the world."

What do you think, should Anthem get another chance, or should it stay dead and buried?