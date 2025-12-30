Anthem is going to the grave - now is your last chance to play BioWare's looter-shooter

HQ

The countdown has begun and on the 12th of January, the servers for BioWare's looter-shooter will be shut down for good. After that, it's simply game over - the game will be unplayable, becoming yet another example of why always online is a bad idea.

Anyone who suddenly feels a morbid curiosity to jump in and fly around in Anthem, complete with Iron Man-like armour, will have to hurry - and be a bit lucky. The game was pulled from digital stores back in the summer when the lockdown was announced, so the only chance now is dusty physical copies in sale bins.

A sad fate for what would have been BioWare's next big thing, and the big reboot planned under the name "Anthem Next" never materialised either. Instead, the studio has focused on other things like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.