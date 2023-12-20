Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Anthem

Anthem has sold at least 5 million copies

Even if it sent BioWare back to the drawing board, the game still sold a lot of copies.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After creating some of the best and most memorable singleplayer RPG's of all time, Bioware suddenly decided to dabble with live service games and released Anthem back in 2019. It was their by far biggest and most expensive game.

Unfortunately Bioware lacked the expertise on how to make this kind of game and despite some pretty good and creative gameplay, it lacked in pretty much every other department with a weird loot system, tedious leveling, an empty world and no real incitament to encourage people to continue playing. This led to poor sales and Bioware ultimately cancelling the game, after initially trying to save it. But how much did it sell?

Thanks to a new LinkedIn post from a former Bioware employee, discovered by Timur222 on X, we now have the answer. It turns out the game actually started out fairly well with two million units shifted in its first week, and during its lifetime it reached five million sold copies. We assume that a lot of these were at a heavily discounted price, so the numbers alone doesn't give the whole picture - but in the end, Anthem actually had pretty good sales.

Do you think it was the wrong decision from Bioware and EA to cancel it?

Anthem

Related texts

0
AnthemScore

Anthem
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It engages and entertains even if it is a rather distilled and disjointed experience compared to the studio's usual work."



Loading next content