Anthem has sold at least 5 million copies

After creating some of the best and most memorable singleplayer RPG's of all time, Bioware suddenly decided to dabble with live service games and released Anthem back in 2019. It was their by far biggest and most expensive game.

Unfortunately Bioware lacked the expertise on how to make this kind of game and despite some pretty good and creative gameplay, it lacked in pretty much every other department with a weird loot system, tedious leveling, an empty world and no real incitament to encourage people to continue playing. This led to poor sales and Bioware ultimately cancelling the game, after initially trying to save it. But how much did it sell?

Thanks to a new LinkedIn post from a former Bioware employee, discovered by Timur222 on X, we now have the answer. It turns out the game actually started out fairly well with two million units shifted in its first week, and during its lifetime it reached five million sold copies. We assume that a lot of these were at a heavily discounted price, so the numbers alone doesn't give the whole picture - but in the end, Anthem actually had pretty good sales.

Do you think it was the wrong decision from Bioware and EA to cancel it?