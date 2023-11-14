Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer removed from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

It appears that The Kang Dynasty is on the verge of collapse at the MCU. As reported on by Variety writer Joanna Robinson on the House of R podcast, Jeff Loveness, the screenwriter attached to the film, has since been removed.

Apparently, this is because Marvel is most likely moving away from the Kang storyline. Earlier this year, it seemed the storyline was in peril when Jonathan Majors was reported to have assaulted a woman. Since then, it seems that everything to do with Kang and the multiverse saga has left fans with a bad taste in their mouths.

Also, as proven by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's box office and critical reviews, these Phase 5 projects aren't doing much to impress, either. There are reports of Marvel looking for an entirely new villain to be the centre of its upcoming phase, with a lot of eyes pointing towards Dr. Doom.

What do you think of the MCU ditching Kang?