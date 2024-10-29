Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actually ended up turning a profit

HQ

In the modern movie age, it can be difficult to see which films make a profit. Thanks to streaming and tax shenanigans, movies that seemed to lose out on box office cash can still end up in the green, as was the case with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

According to a Forbes report, the film actually ended up making a total profit of $88,000. That's not enough to pay Disney's CEO for a month, but it is still technically a win. I'm picturing the meme of that guy spraying champagne like there's no tomorrow while standing third place on a podium.

So, how did this mighty profit come about? Well, as mentioned before, it's tax shenanigans. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was shot in the UK, which allowed it to benefit from the UK government's Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit, giving them a cash reimbursement for up to 25.5% of the money spent in the country.

Marvel and Disney did have to be more transparent about their numbers and the cost of the movie in order to qualify for this reimbursement, but add in a sneaky disguised studio name, and it's well worth the cost to turn Ant-Man's third adventure into something that is at least a bit profitable.