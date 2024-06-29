Answer the door without answering the door with Arlo's Video Doorbell

HQ

Video doorbells are becoming massively popular ways to both make answering the door less hassling and also as a way of adding a little extra security to your household as most have video recording features.

The Arlo Video Doorbell fits this bill perfectly, as this little device, specifically the 2nd Generation model, is able to record video in stunning 2K HDR quality, all while having a broader viewing angle and support for night vision too. The doorbell is designed to be weather resistant and even has an integrated siren that can be activated should you feel threatened by the person on your doorstep.

To learn more about this updated version of the Video Doorbell, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the gadget.