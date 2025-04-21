Anoxia Station sets PC release date next month

HQ

There are many titles that draw to a greater or lesser extent on the work of H.R. Giger, one of the most recognisable artists of the second half of the 20th century, and his work can be found as a source of inspiration in games as different as the Alien games, the first-person puzzle adventure Scorn, and also in other titles entirely different, as is the case with Anoxia Station, developed by Yakov Butuzov and Daria Vodyanaya.

This is a horror and strategy game with survival systems in which we will have to manage an underground mine in a dystopian 1988 in which, in addition to extreme conditions such as lack of air, radiation or dangerous gas leaks, we will have to face all kinds of creatures and horrors that lurk in the darkness.

The title is coming to PC, and now publisher Abylight has confirmed that Anoxia Station will be released on May 9, and has released a new gameplay trailer, which you can watch below. You can find the title and add it to your Steam wishlist.