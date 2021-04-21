Another Xbox stream has a Nintendo Switch in the background

You're watching Advertisements

Back in February, Phil Spencer participated in a stream and sat in front of a shelf crammed with items. One of them was the Kojima Productions mascot Ludens, but there was also a Switch.

Considering Spencer's habit of teasing things in the background (he showed Xbox Series S this way long before it was announced), his shelf was thoroughly analysed. Since then, there has been rumours from several sources that says Microsoft will publish Kojima Productions next game, but what about the Switch, did it mean anything?

The answer to that question is: probably. Because late yesterday, Microsoft kicked off it's developer event Game Stack Live in which one of Microsoft's hosts showed up with a Switch clearly visible on the shelf in the background, which was noticed by The Verge senior editor Tom Warren on Twitter. Unless Microsoft really, really like to show off Nintendo hardware in their streams, they are clearly hinting something.

A common speculation is that Xbox Cloud Gaming might be coming to Nintendo Switch, which potentially would put the Xbox Game Pass library in the hands of the world's Switch owners with graphics the console simply can't deliver by itself. While Switch does seem like a brilliant way to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on, it's nothing more than dreams from the fans for now.

What do you think all this Switch teasing from Microsoft means?