Another withdrawal from the Spanish national team: Dean Huijsen is injured

The "FIFA virus" has spread quite rapidly this international break at the Spanish national team, with now three players from Luis de la Fuente's initial squad list being called off due to injuries. The first one was Lamine Yamal, only hours after his call from the national team last Friday: he suffered a groin problem and will also miss some Barça matches (returning to the Clásico against Real Madrid on October 26).

Then, it was Rodri, Spain captain and Ballon d'Or midfielder for Manchester City, who hasn't fully recovered from his almost year long injury last year, and only lasted 22 minutes in his latest match for Manchester City.

And now is Dean Huijsen, the defender for Real Madrid, who suffers some "muscle fatigue" coming from seven appearances in LaLiga. After missing training on Tuesday, he went to some medical tests and they found the muscle injury.

Big absences from Spain for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games

Yamal was replaced by Borja Iglesias from Celta de Vigo, who returns to the national team two years after renouncing due to the Rubiales affair. Huijsen's place will be filled by Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Club, whose last appearance with Spain happened in November 2024.

Besides fixed players like Yamal, Rodri and Huijsen, two other regular players from the Spanish national team are injured and were not called, Dani Carvajal and Nico Williams.

Spain plays their next two matches against Georgia and Bulgaria at home, and are leaders of their group.