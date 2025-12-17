Another veteran seems to have been revealed for Resident Evil Requiem

HQ

It feels wrong to call it a big reveal after all the leaks, but during The Game Awards last week, a trailer unveiled that Leon S. Kennedy will appear as a playable character in Resident Evil Requiem. However, Capcom still has a few secrets left, and in the video we could hear a woman speaking off-camera.

Now it seems that fans may have figured out who it is, namely Sherry Birkin. She was played by Eden Riegel, and when you compare her performance as the character in Resident Evil 6 with the lines from Requiem, it certainly sounds very similar. And maybe she even makes an appearance in the trailer, because a character with blonde hair and a microphone is seen looking at a screen at one point - something that further strongly suggests it could be Sherry Birkin.

Another thing that supports the idea that it is her is the fact that she works for the same organization as Kennedy, the Division of Security Operations (D.O.S.), and the two have known each other since Resident Evil 2. Check out the comparison in the X post below and decide for yourself.

What do you think, is it Birkin... and if so, can we also expect Ada Wong?