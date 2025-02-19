Another Tony Hawk remaster teased by pro skater

HQ

Professional skater Tyshawn Jones has confirmed he's in a new Tony Hawk game, sending fans into wild speculation as this upcoming title hasn't yet been confirmed by Activision.

Speaking on the Breakfast Club podcast (via Eurogamer), Jones said "I'm in a Tony Hawk coming out, that's cool... They got a new one they're remastering so that's about to come out, I was in the last one."

There was speculation on another Tony Hawk remaster some time ago, although we've not heard anything official as mentioned. While it's highly unlikely Jones pulled this detail out of his hat, we'd still take this with a pinch of salt, to make sure we don't drum up hype when even if a remaster is in the works, it could be years away.