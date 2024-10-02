Another Switch emulator has been shut down by reaching an agreement with Nintendo

HQ

Eight months after forcing the shutdown of Switch emulator Yuzu, Nintendo has reportedly gone after another emulator, Ryujinx, which was Yuzu's main competitor.

Yesterday, the emulator was taken offline, leading to many people to speculate Nintendo had taken it down. One of its developers quickly confirmed what happend on Discord, in order to avoid speculation (as spotted by @OatmealDome).

Apparently, its developer gdkchan was contacted by Nintendo and offered an agreement to stop working on the project, remove the organziation and all related assets.

Although it is not confirmed yet if he had accepted the agreement, they have decided to remove the organization, "so I think it's safe to say what the outcome is".

Nintendo has already eliminated two Switch emulators this year

Details of the agreement reportedly reached between Nintendo and Ryujinx creators are unknown. If they accepted, they will avoid going to courts, but probably wouldnt't have been cheap.

Earlier this year, Tropic Haze, creators of Yuzu, were sued by Nintendo and were forced to pay 2.4 million US dollars to Nintendo, due to damages caused by Yuzu (Switch emulator) and Citra (3DS emulator), now offline.