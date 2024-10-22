Another Stephen King book is to be made into a series

HQ

Stephen King, despite being in his late 70s, is still one of the most productive authors around, and now another of his books is to be made into a series. Last time we saw the new version of Salem's Lot and now it's time for one of his newer books to be made into a film, specifically the fantasy adventure Fairy Tale, which was released as recently as 2022.

According to Deadline, A24 and Stephen King are now in agreement and it is now clear that there will be a miniseries of the saga with 10 episodes in total.

There was earlier talk of a film that would be directed by Paul Greengrass who, however, is apparently involved in the miniseries instead. At the time of writing, we do not know when the series will premiere, nor do we know which actors will be involved.