Another State of Play will be held next week

The PlayStation State of Play broadcast has just come to an end, but already Sony has announced that we'll be getting a follow-up broadcast as soon as next week.

Set to air on February 6, 2024, this next State of Play will have a much tighter focus, as it will solely revolve around Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth ahead of the game's launch on PS5 on February 29.

We're not actually told exactly what time this State of Play will be held, but it is mentioned that Square Enix will be using the show to debut new gameplay and some "exciting news you won't want to miss".

Needless to say, if you're anticipating the upcoming second part of the remake series, you better jot down February 6th on your calendar.