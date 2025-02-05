Another Simpler Favor will land on Prime Video in May

With the ongoing drama surrounding It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, there was once a rumour circulating that the feuding had affected Prime Video's plan to debut the A Simple Favor sequel. This was quickly shut down by director Paul Feig, and now the streaming giant is preparing to actually premiere the movie on the service.

While we're still waiting for a trailer, although this will likely arrive very soon as posters usually drop right before a full trailer, the first teaser of the film has arrived and revealed its full name and its premiere date.

The movie will be known as Another Simple Favor and it will debut on Prime Video on May 1, 2025. The Lively and Anna Kendrick-led film will also get its global premiere at SXSW shortly beforehand, but the masses will be able to boot up the streamer this spring to watch this film for themselves.