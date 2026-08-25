Another significant loss for US Open: Joao Fonseca withdraws due to abdominal injury

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The US Open has lost one of the most promising young players: Joao Fonseca has confirmed he is withdrawing from the tournament due to an abdominal injury. "After undergoing examinations and starting treatment on my abdomen, it became clear to me and my team that I need more time to recover to 100% and to be able to compete at a high level. Therefore, unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the US Open", the Brazilian wrote.

The 20 year old appeared in the 2025 tournament but only won one match, against Miomi Kecmanovic in the first round. This year, he came as a seeded player (he is the current World No. 26), so his spot in the main draw will be taken by a lucky loser.

"It was not an easy decision to make, as it is a very special tournament for me. We continue to work to return as soon as possible. I greatly appreciate the supportive messages and also the birthday wishes, thank you very much".

The US Open is currently underway with the mixed doubles, and singles will begin next week, without Fonseca, and without Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Jack Draper.