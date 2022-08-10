Another scene from The Last of Us: Part I has leaked

HQ

Since it has been revealed that The Last of Us: Part I costs more than its predecessor, yet lacks the multiplayer component altogether and offers no significant upgrades to the gameplay experience, there has been a lot of criticism of the project. So it's obviously important that it at least maintains the usual Naughty Dog standard of presentation and graphics.

So... does it measure up? Now's your chance to judge for yourself, as a new scene from about halfway through the game has leaked. It shows off the many graphical upgrades, and you can check it out here. You can also find more gameplay below.