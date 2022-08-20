Another Saw movie is in the works

HQ

If you felt like there wasn't enough gore in your life then boy do we have an announcement for you. Another Saw movie has been greenlit, and this one will even see a returning director from the series helming the project.

As Variety reports, Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter's Kevin Greutert will be directing this movie. While the official name of the film hasn't been announced yet, we do know that it will be landing in cinemas in time for next year's spooky season as production companies Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have attached an October 27, 2023 release date on the movie.

We're also still in the dark on plot details and who will make up the cast, but one thing we can be certain is that a Saw movie will most definitely be crammed with all kinds of horrible ways to harm the unfortunate souls that find themselves in Jigsaw's grasp.