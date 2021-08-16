LIVE
Rainbow Six: Siege

Another Resident Evil skin is coming to Rainbow Six Siege tomorrow

Leon is making his Rainbow debut after months of rumours.

HQ

Ubisoft has just lifted the curtain on a bunch of details for the next season of Rainbow Six: Siege. Set to be called Operation Crystal Guard, the new season will bring a new Operator, a bunch of map changes, and even a few long awaited quality of life updates, which you can read all about over here.

But, as part of that new reveal, the next Resident Evil skin coming to the tactical shooter has been shown off, and this time it'll be bringing none other than Leon S. Kennedy to the game. The skin will be for Lion, and will be of the Elite variety, and will even be available as soon as tomorrow in-game, which means you won't have to wait until Crystal Guard goes live to get your hands on it.

In terms of when Operation Crystal Guard will go live, the update will be hitting the public test server tomorrow as well. Ubisoft has not given a date as to when the season will make it into the live game.

Rainbow Six: Siege
Image from Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

