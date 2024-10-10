Another PS1 Star Wars Classic is being revived

HQ

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter came out last August, but Aspyr is not done bringing back old Star Wars games, and now it's turn for a PS1 classic launched one year after Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Developed by LucasArts and HotGen Studios, and launched in 2000 for PlayStation and later Dreamcast, Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is a action platform games set mainly in the Battle of Naboo, playing with characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu (had blue lightsaber in the original game, but the art has been updated for this version), Adi Gallia and Plo Koon.

On January 23, 2025, the game will revive for modern consoles: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC, by Aspyr Media. A Nintendo Switch version will come at a later date.

This version will introduce new, modern controls, new lightsaber colours, new playable characters like sand dwellers, and even more surprises, including the old cheat codes. You can play couch co-op with another player in all levels and with every secret character, all of them unlocked from the start.