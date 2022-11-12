Another Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Ghost type has been revealed

HQ

Ahead of the upcoming release of Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, which debuts on Nintendo Switch on November 18, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak has announced yet another new pocket monster that you will be able to catch in the title.

Known as Gimmighoul, the creature is regarded as the Coin Chest Pokémon, and we're told in the trailer description that it lies in wait around the Paldea region for people to come across and to interact with them.

While you can start your search for a Gimmighoul in a couple of weeks, you can also take a look at the character in the trailer below.