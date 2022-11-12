Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Another Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Ghost type has been revealed

It's called Gimmighoul, and is regarded as the Coin Chest Pokémon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ahead of the upcoming release of Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, which debuts on Nintendo Switch on November 18, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak has announced yet another new pocket monster that you will be able to catch in the title.

Known as Gimmighoul, the creature is regarded as the Coin Chest Pokémon, and we're told in the trailer description that it lies in wait around the Paldea region for people to come across and to interact with them.

While you can start your search for a Gimmighoul in a couple of weeks, you can also take a look at the character in the trailer below.

HQ
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Related texts



Loading next content