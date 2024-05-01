Another PlayStation exclusive gets an Xbox release date

HQ

Humanity is an interesting puzzle game. You play as a dog made out of pure light, and your job is to guide lost humans along their way to another platform of light so that they can ascend.

There are plenty of obstacles in your path you'll have to deal with, as well as the Others which will make your bright and colourful people turn into boring monochrome ones. Previously, Humanity was only available on PS4 and PS5, but now it's coming to Xbox.

Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC players will be able to enjoy this weird and wonderful puzzler for themselves on the 30th of May 2024. Check out the release date trailer below: